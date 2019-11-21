THURSTON — On Thursday, State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston announced she will seek re-election to the Nebraska Legislature.
Albrecht represent District 17, which includes Dakota, Thurston, and Wayne counties in Northeast Nebraska.
“In my first term in the Legislature I’ve fought for Northeast Nebraska and will continue to do so,” Albrecht said. “I have worked to grow economic opportunity and protect our values in Lincoln. I am proud of my work including championing pro-life bills, protecting our second amendment rights, ensuring our children receive a quality education and fighting to bring meaningful property tax relief to our ag producers, small businesses and homeowners.”
In the Legislature, she served on the Agriculture Committee and as the chairwoman of the Business and Labor Committee, being the first woman and first freshman senator to do so. She now serves on the Natural Resources, State-Tribal Relations, and Transportation and Telecommunications Committees.
Albrecht was born and raised in Sarpy County where she served on the Papillion City Council for eight years and on the Sarpy County Board for four years.
Professionally, she worked in the automobile industry as an employee of Huber Chevrolet for 33 years. In 2010, she married Mike Albrecht and moved to Thurston County where she became involved in agriculture.