Three arrested by law enforcement task force in Norfolk

Three men were arrested in the Norfolk area Friday in connection with drug charges by a task force that included investigators from the U.S. Marshal's Service Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Nebraska State Patrol and SNARE Drug Task Force, according to a press release from the state patrol.
Trenton Hackett, 31, was arrested in relation to an outstanding warrant for possession with intent to deliver at a residence at 1609. W. Norfolk Ave. Investigators discovered a firearm and methamphetamine at the residence during the arrest.
Investigators also searched a residence at 415. W. Omaha Ave. on a warrant, finding a firearm and methamphetamine during the search. Vernon Cech, 60, was arrested in relation to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and Damion Anderson, 29, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
All three were taken to Madison County Jail.
This article was corrected to say that the arrests were made Friday.