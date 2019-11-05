The Norfolk Public Library will host actress Pippa White and her One’s Company production of “The Extraordinary Ordinary” on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees will learn about the origin of words and language through stories, music and historical characters. Her production will feature the mystery, the history and the power of language.

White has performed her one-woman productions in over 30 states and has visited the Norfolk Public Library several times before. She has had an extensive career in theater and television, including five years as a daily morning host on ABC.

This free, all-ages show will feature real stories from ordinary people who have extraordinary stories.

