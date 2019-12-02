Street closure Wednesday

Road construction NDN

NORFOLK — Due to utility work, a portion of 11th Street between West Park Avenue and Hayes Avenue will be closed beginning Tuesday, Dec. 3.

According to information from the City of Norfolk, barricades will be set up on the south side of the intersection of 11th Street and West Park Avenue and north of the alley between West Park Avenue and Hayes Avenue. Homeowners living in this area should not have issues accessing their driveways.

The closure is expected to last one day, with an anticipated re-opening on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

For questions or concerns, contact the city’s engineering office at 402-844-2020. The city wishes to express its appreciation to the public for its patience and cooperation.

A 35-year-old Neligh woman was arrested Friday after Norfolk police officers responded to a report of a disturbance.

Snow emergency lifted

The snow emergency that went into effect on Tuesday in the City of Norfolk is cancelled effective immediately. City officials said they would like to thank everyone for their cooperation during the snow emergency.

PIERCE — On Nov. 18, members of multiple law enforcement agencies pursued a vehicle on Highway 20 in Cedar, Pierce and Antelope counties.

OMAHA — U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced Tuesday that Senior U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Smith Camp sentenced Christopher Charles Heinz, 30, Romulus, Mich., to 54 months imprisonment, placed him on supervised release for three years, and ordered him to make restitution in the amount of…

NORFOLK -- The Norfolk Public Schools next parent information session scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. on digital citizenship has been postponed because of the pending inclement weather.

BEEMER — A person died Saturday morning in Beemer, but the identify of the person and few details were available Monday morning.