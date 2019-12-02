Street closure Wednesday

NORFOLK — Due to utility work, a portion of 11th Street between West Park Avenue and Hayes Avenue will be closed beginning Tuesday, Dec. 3.
According to information from the City of Norfolk, barricades will be set up on the south side of the intersection of 11th Street and West Park Avenue and north of the alley between West Park Avenue and Hayes Avenue. Homeowners living in this area should not have issues accessing their driveways.
The closure is expected to last one day, with an anticipated re-opening on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
For questions or concerns, contact the city’s engineering office at 402-844-2020. The city wishes to express its appreciation to the public for its patience and cooperation.