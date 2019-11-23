State board meeting planned

NDN logo

The public is invited to attend any of a series of town hall meetings to provide input on redesigning state rules related to school approval, accreditation and accountability processes.

Rachel Wise of Oakland, a member of the state board of education, is holding the meetings in three locations, including Norfolk.

Additionally, the state board is seeking input on the statewide career and technical education program in preparation for submitting a state plan for the federal Perkins V reauthorization, which brings about $8 million to the state. The meetings will be facilitated in a manner that all citizen input will be recorded. There is no need to RSVP.

The first meeting will be Monday, Nov. 25, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Schools administration building at 510 Phillip Ave.

The second meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the South Sioux City College Center, 1001 College Way, Room 126.

The final meeting will be in Fremont. For more information, contact Wise via email at rachel.wise@nebraska.gov. She is the District 3 representative.

