The Stanton County Sheriff’s office kept busy Saturday, making several arrests throughout the day.
After testing nearly three times the legal limit, Georgianna Beaudette, 29, of Norfolk was arrested early Saturday morning in relation to third offense driving while intoxicated, according to a press release from Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
Beaudette was arrested after being stopped on Highway 35 for driving more than 15 miles over the speed limit, Unger said.
Two passengers with Beaudette were cited for open container violations.
On Saturday night, three more arrests were made at after a traffic stop in Pilger.
Jesse White, 27, of Norfolk, Donella Nelson, 22, of Winside and Spencer Dohrman, 23, also of Winside were arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, Unger said.
White, Nelson and Dohrman were all released on bond.