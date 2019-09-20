The Nebraska State Patrol Troop B out of Norfolk recently completed a two-month special enforcement effort.
The effort, funded in part by a grant through the Healthy Communities Initiative, took place from mid-July through mid-September and included alcohol and tobacco compliance checks, high visibility patrols and vehicle checkpoints in Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties.
During the special enforcement, troopers had contact with 87 motorists, made three arrests for driving under the influence and issued citations and warnings for speeding, driving during suspension and careless driving.
In addition to the patrol division activities, criminal investigators conducted 71 compliance checks which resulted in seven businesses being cited for non-compliance.
Lt. Jim Bills with Troop B thanked the Elkhorn Valley Public Health Department and the Healthy Communities Initiative for partnering with the state patrol in the effort.
“By making our troopers more visible and available, we hope to gain voluntary compliance with all traffic safety laws and, in turn, make our roadways safe for everyone,” Bills said.