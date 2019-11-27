Snow emergency lifted

In other news
The snow emergency that went into effect on Tuesday in the City of Norfolk is cancelled effective immediately. City officials said they would like to thank everyone for their cooperation during the snow emergency.
PIERCE — On Nov. 18, members of multiple law enforcement agencies pursued a vehicle on Highway 20 in Cedar, Pierce and Antelope counties.
OMAHA — U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced Tuesday that Senior U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Smith Camp sentenced Christopher Charles Heinz, 30, Romulus, Mich., to 54 months imprisonment, placed him on supervised release for three years, and ordered him to make restitution in the amount of…
NORFOLK -- The Norfolk Public Schools next parent information session scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. on digital citizenship has been postponed because of the pending inclement weather.
The City of Norfolk has declared a snow emergency effective Tuesday, Nov. 26th beginning at 6 a.m. until further notice.
BEEMER — A person died Saturday morning in Beemer, but the identify of the person and few details were available Monday morning.
With Giving Tuesday set for Dec. 3, the Norfolk Arts Center is planning to participate in the national event.
Three men were arrested in the Norfolk area Friday in connection with drug charges by a task force that included investigators from the U.S. Marshal's Service Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Nebraska State Patrol and SNARE Drug Task Force, according to a press release from the state patrol.
The public is invited to attend any of a series of town hall meetings to provide input on redesigning state rules related to school approval, accreditation and accountability processes.
Reader's Favorites
Articles
- Stanton County accident involves semis, farm tractor, pickup
- O'Neill attorney disbarred
- Death investigated in Beemer
- Three arrested by law enforcement task force in Norfolk
- UPDATE: Multi-vehicle accident sent one to the hospital
- Fire damages garage, truck in Stanton
- City of Norfolk declares snow emergency
- Robert Kment Sr.
- Man who locked kids in bedroom gets 4-year prison term
- Releases from Missouri River dams to be lowered starting today
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.