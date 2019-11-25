NDN logo

The City of Norfolk has declared a snow emergency effective Tuesday, Nov. 26th beginning at 6 a.m. until further notice.

No parking is allowed at all on cul-de-sacs and emergency snow routes. The emergency routes include Benjamin Avenue, Norfolk Avenue (except the downtown area), Omaha Avenue, First Street, Seventh Street, 13th Street, 25th Street, Pasewalk Avenue, Elm Avenue from First to Fourth Street, Koenigstein Avenue from 13th to 16th Street; and Prospect Avenue from Fourth to 25th Street.

On residential streets, parking is allowed only on the even side of the street; however, it is strongly encouraged that citizens park off of the street if possible. This allows for more efficient snow removal by city crews.

In a snow emergency, citations will be issued to those who have their vehicles parked on the odd side of the street and on cul-de-sacs. Vehicles parked along the emergency snow routes are subject to towing.

Residents can call the city snow number at 402-844-2299 to know when a snow emergency is in effect or not and can sign up for Norfolk Emergency Text Alerts at www.ci.norfolk.ne.us/EmergencyAlerts.htm, or by texting “norfolkalerts” to the number 81257, to receive all emergency text alerts from the City of Norfolk.

Parent-student event postponed

NORFOLK -- The Norfolk Public Schools next parent information session scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. on digital citizenship has been postponed because of the pending inclement weather.

BEEMER — A person died Saturday morning in Beemer, but the identify of the person and few details were available Monday morning.

Three men were arrested in the Norfolk area Friday in connection with drug charges by a task force that included investigators from the U.S. Marshal's Service Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Nebraska State Patrol and SNARE Drug Task Force, according to a press release from the state patrol. 

The public is invited to attend any of a series of town hall meetings to provide input on redesigning state rules related to school approval, accreditation and accountability processes.

NORFOLK — In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all offices of Northeast Community College in Norfolk and its extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point will close on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. Offices at all four Northeast Community College locations will reopen M…

LINCOLN— Secretary of State Robert Evnen announced Thursday that incumbents and non-incumbents, running for multi-county district, offices, state, or federal offices, are able to submit their filing documents for Nebraska 2020 elections beginning Dec. 2.