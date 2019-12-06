Seasonal shows offered

WAYNE — The Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College will present the "The Sistine Chapel" at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, and “The Christmas Star” on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.
"The Sistine Chapel” is a historical and deeply moving show that provides explanations of all of Michelango’s works in one the most amazing places on Earth. “The Christmas Star” searches for an astronomical explanation for what the wise men saw in the sky at the birth of Jesus.
Future shows will be on the Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until Christmas, including a special show for kids – “The Longest Night.”
These holiday shows are free to the public. Free-will donations are appreciated. For more information, see www.wsc.edu/planetarium or contact Dr. Todd Young at toyoung1@wsc.edu.