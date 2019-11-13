NDN logo

Voters in three Northeast Nebraska communities passed a $34.3 million school bond Tuesday to form the Summerland school district and construct a new pre-kindergarten through 12th grade facility.

The proposed site is near the intersection of 513 Avenue and Summerland Road, in rural Antelope County between the three communities.

Clearwater, Ewing and Orchard residents’ combined votes totaled 981 in favor of the project, with 371 against moving forward.

Antelope County Clerk Lisa Payne said the canvassing board would meet Wednesday to verify election results.

In other news

School bond passes

Norfolk area snow

Winter conditions arrived early as many Northeast Nebraskans awoke to find a fresh blanket of snow covering the ground on Monday.

Man gets prison for robbery

OMAHA — U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Bryant Freemont, Jr., 19, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Omaha, for robbery in Indian Country.

Turn your clocks, test your alarms

As people turn their clocks back this weekend for the end of daylight saving time, the American Red Cross asks everyone to also test their smoke alarms.