School bond passes

Voters in three Northeast Nebraska communities passed a $34.3 million school bond Tuesday to form the Summerland school district and construct a new pre-kindergarten through 12th grade facility.
The proposed site is near the intersection of 513 Avenue and Summerland Road, in rural Antelope County between the three communities.
Clearwater, Ewing and Orchard residents’ combined votes totaled 981 in favor of the project, with 371 against moving forward.
Antelope County Clerk Lisa Payne said the canvassing board would meet Wednesday to verify election results.