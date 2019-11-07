A rollover accident left a woman trapped in her vehicle in rural Lindsay on Thursday afternoon.
According to a press release from Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk, the one-vehicle accident occurred shortly before 4:40 p.m. in the area of 822nd Road and 543 Avenue.
Volk said the driver of an eastbound pickup apparently lost control, entered the ditch, rolled and came to rest on its top. Its female driver was pinned, trapping her in the vehicle and resulting the need to be extricated by Newman Grove Fire and Rescue and Lindsay Fire and Rescue.
The driver was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident. She was transported to the emergency room at Faith Regional Health Services by ambulance and was listed in stable condition.
The accident is under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, which was joined on the scene by LifeNet, Platte County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, and fire and rescue personnel from Newman Grove and Lindsay.