The untimely death of a Salvation Army captain who recently had served in Norfolk is being mourned.
Services are pending for Captain Miranda Duskin, who died on Tuesday, Dec. 10, as the result of a fall at the Cadillac Corps building in Cadillac, Mich., where she had been called in 2018 to serve with her husband, Capt. RC Duskin.
The Duskins served the Norfolk Salvation Army from 2011 to 2018. Among the many events the Duskins were involved with while in Norfolk was the well-received start of the Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen, which offers free meals to children in need and their families at local parks during the summer, when school breakfasts and lunches aren’t available.
Her survivors include her husband and five children, ages 4 through 12.
Notes and cards may be sent to Captain RC Duskin, 8487 Joelle Drive, Cadillac, MI 49601.