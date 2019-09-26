Pancake feed
PIERCE — The Pierce Chamber of Commerce is hosting its third annual pancake feed on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pierce Auditorium. The menu includes pancakes, sausage and juice. There will be a raffle of prizes donated by chamber businesses.
Memorial planned
NORFOLK — The Region 4 Behavioral Health System’s Consumer Advisory Board is holding a memorial service on World Mental Health Day on Thursday, Oct. 10, to recognize those who lived and died at the Norfolk Regional Center.
The public is invited to remember the struggles of those 523 people. While society no longer looks at it as shameful to have mental health issues, it has not always been that way.
The observance will be a moment of silence and a reading of names at 2 p.m. on Oct. 10. People are invited to gather at the cemetery at the corner of Benjamin Avenue and Highway 35, next to the Northeast Community College Ag complex,
Acting classes offered
WAKEFIELD — The Little Red Hen Theatre is presenting a seven-session acting class, appropriate for ages 14 and older. The class, “Scene & Ensemble Work,” will have participating actors working with each other through a series of exercises and scripted scenes to develop their basic acting skills, develop creative expression and collaborate to create performance.
The class will culminate in a showcase of scene work and created ensemble pieces for friends and family.
The class will be taught by T. Adam Goos, the theater’s managing director. It will be on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. beginning on Oct. 12 and culminating in a showcase performance on Nov. 23. Those interested should visit www.littleredhentheatre.com to sign up or learn more.
Planetarium shows
WAYNE — The Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College has announced its October shows.
They include:
— Friday, Oct. 4 (homecoming weekend): 7 p.m. — Two Small Pieces of Glass; Saturday, Oct. 5 (homecoming weekend): 2 p.m. — Compass, Clock and Calendar; 3 p.m. — From Earth to the Universe; 4 p.m. — Eclipses and Phases of the Moon.
— Friday, Oct. 11 (kids weekend): 7 p.m. — Zula Patrol; Saturday, Oct. 12 (kids weekend): 2 p.m. — One World, One Sky (Big Bird's Adventure).
— Friday, Oct. 18: 7 p.m. — Origins of Life; Saturday, Oct. 19: 2 p.m. — The Hot and Energetic Universe.
— Friday, Oct. 25 (non-astronomy weekend): 7 p.m. — Flight Adventures; Saturday, Oct. 26 (non-astronomy weekend): 2 p.m. — Sistine Chapel.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, contact Dr. Todd S. Young, professor of physics & astronomy and director of the Fred G. Dale Planetarium, at 402-375-7471.