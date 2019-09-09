Quilts for flood victims

Flood victims in several parts of the state, including those in the Niobrara River valley, Pierce and Norfolk, were invited Saturday to receive a quilt as part of Quilts for Our Heartland, a project started by two southern Nebraska women, Pam Hoge and Joyce Shutts, and grew to include quilters from around the country.

About 850 quilts were brought to be distributed as part of the project.

Bonnie Pospisil and Julie Luebe

Bonnie Pospisil of Pierce and Julie Luebe of Ravenna, formerly of Pierce, look over the quilts.

Above, Bonnie Pospisil of Pierce and Julie Luebe of Ravenna, formerly of Pierce, look over the quilts brought to Lied Library in Pierce by Quilts for Our Heartland project members on Saturday. Luebe was picking out a quilt for her brother, Kirk Luebe, who was displaced by the flood.

Donated quilts

Hadlee Hinkel, daughter of Travis and Lindsey Hinkel of rural Hadar, hugs her new Paw Patrol quilt. 

Above, Hadlee Hinkel, daughter of Travis and Lindsey Hinkel of rural Hadar, hugs her new Paw Patrol quilt. Hadlee’s mother said the little girl lost her toys when the their basement caved in during the flood, and the opportunity to pick out a quilt, especially one with her favorite characters on it, meant a lot to them.

A step back in time

A step back in time

The 42nd annual Pierce Old Time Threshers Bee featured plenty of farming-related events for the family, including threshing demonstrations, corn shelling, chopping corn and International Harvester tractors and equipment.

Officer Chris Hansen (left) and Officer Collin Jurgensmeier were sworn in Friday night by Madison County Judge Ross Stoffer. They just completed seven weeks of in-house training and head to the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center on Sunday for another 16 weeks of training. Following tha…

STANTON — A 52-year old Fremont man has found himself in the county jail after his arrest by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night.

Only one business of 23 inspected in Stanton, Madison, Burt and Cuming counties sold alcohol to a minor during recent investigations by the Nebraska State Patrol.

MADISON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information about a fatality hit-and-run accident that occurred on Aug. 22 at the intersection of Skyline Drive and Highway 81 south of Madison.

The 18-man contingent from NPPD that journeyed to Florida to pre-stage for Hurricane Dorian restoration efforts were demobilized Tuesday morning when they were released by the Orlando Utilities Commission.