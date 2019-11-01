Madison County commissioners have approved a resolution authorizing the placement of individual address signs throughout rural parts of the county to better assist public safety and rescue personnel. This will help create uniform and consistent signage to help law enforcement and fire/emergency responders easily locate individual addresses in the event of an emergency.
In the coming weeks, Madison County employees and area firefighters will begin placing address signs throughout the country. Installers will be in contact with the diggers hotline to ensure safe placement of the signs. This project is expected to run through next summer.
Madison County officials and Rural Fire District Boards are respectfully asking for the cooperation of county residents as this project moves forward.
If you have questions or concerns about the project, please contact Travis Amen, Madison County, at 402-649-0588 or Allen Kuchar, Madison volunteer firefighter/Norfolk firefighter, at 402-844-2050.