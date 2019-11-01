Madison County commissioners have approved a resolution authorizing the placement of individual address signs throughout rural parts of the county to better assist public safety and rescue personnel. This will help create uniform and consistent signage to help law enforcement and fire/emergency responders easily locate individual addresses in the event of an emergency.

In the coming weeks, Madison County employees and area firefighters will begin placing address signs throughout the country. Installers will be in contact with the diggers hotline to ensure safe placement of the signs. This project is expected to run through next summer.

Madison County officials and Rural Fire District Boards are respectfully asking for the cooperation of county residents as this project moves forward.

If you have questions or concerns about the project, please contact Travis Amen, Madison County, at 402-649-0588 or Allen Kuchar, Madison volunteer firefighter/Norfolk firefighter, at 402-844-2050.

In other news

Turn your clocks, test your alarms

As people turn their clocks back this weekend for the end of daylight saving time, the American Red Cross asks everyone to also test their smoke alarms.

Former area superintendent resigns

Randy Klooz, who resigned as superintendent of a Northeast Nebraska school in January 2018 to accept the superintendent position at Chase County Schools in Imperial, has resigned his latest position.

Two killed in crash

Two killed in crash

MONROE (AP) — Authorities in Northeast Nebraska said a woman and child were killed in a crash when their car collided with semitrailer in Platte County.

First National Bank to close Norfolk branch

First National Bank to close Norfolk branch

First National Bank announced in a letter to account holders that it plans to close its branch at 315 N. 4th St. in Norfolk effective at the end of business on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.