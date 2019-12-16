Norfolk police were call early Sunday morning to a party where minors were reportedly drinking alcohol.
Capt. Chad Reiman of the Norfolk Police Division said police were called Sunday at 2:12 a.m. to 806 S. 11 St. When officers arrived, they were able to have contact with a resident of the home, Mercedes Leistreitz, 19.
While speaking with Leistreitz at the front door, police said they could see containers of alcohol and young people inside the house. Police said they also could smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the house.
Reiman said Leistreitz refused to allow officers into the house. The officers obtained a search warrant for the house and served the search warrant.
Police cited seven young people for minor in possession of subjects for minor in possession or minor in consumption and three for possession of marijuana.
Police said they found 25 pieces of drug paraphernalia, a significant amount of marijuana, THC concentrates and various alcoholic beverages seized.
Mercedes Leistreitz, 19, Norfolk, was cited for possession of marijuana-less than an ounce and possession drug paraphernalia.
Tanner Sawyer, 23, Norfolk, was cited for possession of marijuana-less than an ounce.
Lindsey Clyde, 19, Norfolk, was cited for possession of marijuana-less than an ounce.
Marian Rodriguez-Hernandez, 19, Norfolk, was cited for minor in consumption. Grant Buck, 18, Norfolk, was cited for minor in consumption. Joseph Otero, 19, Norfolk, was cited for minor in consumption. Mckinzie Miller, 18, Norfolk, was cited for minor in consumption.
There were three juveniles who also received citations, police said.