The public is invited to see the preliminary designs for the reconstruction of Benjamin Avenue on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center.
Benjamin Avenue is scheduled for reconstruction in the coming years from First to 13th streets for a cost of about $10 million.
At the open house Tuesday, city staff and the design team will be showing the preliminary design concept developed by the vision group made up of various stakeholders along the project corridor. There won’t be a formal presentation; members of the public are free to come and go as they please, and comments from the public are encouraged.
The open house will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. in Room G at the Lifelong Learning Center.