NORFOLK — In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all offices of Northeast Community College in Norfolk and its extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point will close on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. Offices at all four Northeast Community College locations will reopen Monday, Dec. 2, at 8 a.m.

Northeast Community College to close for Thanksgiving holiday

Dates announced to file for public office

LINCOLN— Secretary of State Robert Evnen announced Thursday that incumbents and non-incumbents, running for multi-county district, offices, state, or federal offices, are able to submit their filing documents for Nebraska 2020 elections beginning Dec. 2.

Ainsworth airport to receive $6.5 million

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Ainsworth Regional Airport will receive $6.5 million through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program for runway and taxiway rehabilitation:

Woman arraigned for escape charge

MADISON — A Norfolk woman who previously had been convicted of felony theft appeared Tuesday in Madison County Court on an escape charge.

Meteor storm announced by planetarium

WAYNE — The Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College has announced that Thursday night, Nov. 21, there is an opportunity to see a brief meteor storm.

Multi-county pursuit ends in arrest

A high-speed pursuit across multiple counties ended in the arrest of a South Dakota man in connection to an assault on an officer with a vehicle, driving under the influence and felony flight to avoid arrest.