NORFOLK — In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all offices of Northeast Community College in Norfolk and its extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point will close on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. Offices at all four Northeast Community College locations will reopen Monday, Dec. 2, at 8 a.m.
Northeast Community College to close for Thanksgiving holiday
In other news
NORFOLK — In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all offices of Northeast Community College in Norfolk and its extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point will close on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. Offices at all four Northeast Community College locations will reopen M…
THURSTON — On Thursday, State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston announced she will seek re-election to the Nebraska Legislature.
LINCOLN— Secretary of State Robert Evnen announced Thursday that incumbents and non-incumbents, running for multi-county district, offices, state, or federal offices, are able to submit their filing documents for Nebraska 2020 elections beginning Dec. 2.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Ainsworth Regional Airport will receive $6.5 million through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program for runway and taxiway rehabilitation:
MADISON — A Norfolk woman who previously had been convicted of felony theft appeared Tuesday in Madison County Court on an escape charge.
WAYNE — The Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College has announced that Thursday night, Nov. 21, there is an opportunity to see a brief meteor storm.
A high-speed pursuit across multiple counties ended in the arrest of a South Dakota man in connection to an assault on an officer with a vehicle, driving under the influence and felony flight to avoid arrest.
A Norfolk woman who reportedly was driving without a headlight led to an arrest for possession of methamphetamine.
Representatives from Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse’s office will be in Norfolk next week.
Reader's Favorites
Articles
- Norfolkan arrested for meth
- Plans will be to transform downtown Norfolk
- ‘Green’ wind energy sending many giant blades to landfills
- Jury finds one guilty, one not in O'Neill immigration conspiracy
- Eight years after charges, man sentenced in abuse case
- Woman arraigned for escape charge
- William Kleinschmidt
- Kansas man arrested on multiple charges
- Kansas man arrested in relation to fifth DUI
- Multi-county pursuit ends in arrest
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.