An investigation of a protection order violation led Norfolk police to arrest a 47-year-old man for multiple offenses.
According to a press release from the Norfolk Police Division, officers were at 304 S. Fifth St. a little after 10 a.m. on Sunday to investigate a protection order violation. While speaking to officers on his front porch, the 47-year-old suspect, Ralph L. Books, admitted to violating the protection order.
The officers attempted to arrest Books for the protection order violation but, according to police, he attempted to flee into the house after he was told he was under arrest.
Books resisted the officer’s attempt to take him into custody. Police said Books was given multiple commands to stop resisting and, after struggling with Books, they were able to gain control and take him into custody.
After Books was taken into custody, a glass pipe with a white crystal substance was located in his coat pocket. The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Books was arrested on suspicion of a protection order violation, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
Books was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transported to the Madison County Jail.