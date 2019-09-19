A report of a vehicle driving erratically Sept. 12 led to the arrest of a Norfolk man on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Lt. Jim Bills with the Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper located the vehicle in question west of Norfolk on Highway 275 at about 7:45 p.m.
“(The trooper) met the vehicle at the Battle Creek spur going eastbound, so the trooper turned around and followed the vehicle. He observed the vehicle weaving, and it drove onto the shoulder and across the center line,” Bills said.
The trooper then conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Michael Dusek, 42.
Dusek had a preliminary breath test of .34, more than four times the legal limit. The final test registered at .303, Bills said.
Dusek was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and he also was cited for having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle. As of Wednesday afternoon, Dusek’s initial court date had not been publicly released.
According to court documents, Dusek was convicted in Buffalo County of driving under the influence in 1997.