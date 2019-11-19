A Norfolk woman who reportedly was driving without a headlight led to an arrest for possession of methamphetamine.
Chief Don Miller of the Norfolk Police Division said a Norfolk police officer stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of North 18th Street for having a headlight out about 10:15 p.m. Monday.
The officer contacted 24-year-old Destiny Hixson of Norfolk. A records check found Hixson’s Iowa driver’s license was suspended, Miller said.
Hixson was placed under arrest and taken to the Norfolk City Jail. During the booking process, the officer located a clear plastic baggie with a
white crystalline substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, the captain said.
Hixson was then booked into jail for possession of methamphetamine and driving under suspension.
She was later transported to the Madison County Jail.