A suspect in a road rage case was charged with several crimes in two separate incidents that took place about an hour apart Tuesday evening.
Chief Don Miller with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were following up on the road rage case with Lindsay Johnson, 36, at about 5 p.m.
Officers located the suspected vehicle at Johnson’s residence and attempted to question Johnson.
However, she became uncooperative, got into the suspected vehicle and drove away, Miller said.
From the initial investigation, officers knew the vehicle Johnson was driving had fictitious plates and attempted a traffic stop. However, Johnson refused to pull over initially, before pulling into a driveway in the 1100 block of South Third Street and attempting to go into the house, Miller said.
Johnson was stopped by the officer, and there was a brief struggle before she was taken into custody. She was booked in to the Norfolk City Jail on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest. She also was charged with no registration, fictitious plates, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
After being booked, Johnson posted bond and was released at 5:55 p.m.
At about 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to an assault that occurred at 333 W. Norfolk Ave.
The victim indicated he was exiting his vehicle in the parking lot with his wife and two small children in the vehicle when he was confronted by his stepsister, Johnson.
The victim said Johnson was yelling profanities at him, picked up a chair in the area and threw it, causing injury to his leg and hand.
Johnson then spit on the victim and left, Miller said.
Johnson came into the police station Wednesday at about 6:30 p.m. and was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault. She was again booked into the Norfolk City Jail and was later transported to the Madison County Jail.