LINCOLN — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Columbus man following a pursuit Thursday evening.
Cody Thomas of the Nebraska State Patrol said the state patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service were attempting to locate a man Thursday evening with multiple outstanding warrants in Platte County. At about 7:40 p.m., a trooper observed a vehicle associated with the man while patrolling in Columbus.
The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the man fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit, but terminated the pursuit as the man was driving recklessly through Columbus, which included running several red lights and passing other vehicles. Minutes later, troopers were able to locate the vehicle near the intersection of 205th Avenue and 355th Street, north of Columbus, Thomas said.
The driver was no longer in the vehicle and a perimeter was formed by the Nebraska State Patrol, Platte County sheriff’s deputies and U.S. marshals. The Norfolk Police Division also assisted in locating the man, who was found hiding in a cornfield, Thomas said.
Davion Seizys, 28, Columbus, was arrested for driving under revocation, flight to avoid arrest, obstruction, willful reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, and several outstanding warrants from Platte County, which included possession of a controlled substance, domestic assault, false imprisonment, and disturbing the peace. Seizys was lodged in Platte County Jail.