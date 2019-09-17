The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Commission members present: Frank Arens, Matt Gilmore, Zack Gangwer, Kyle Deets, Jacob Thone, Martin Griffith, Dirk Waite and Dan Spray.
Commission members absent: Mary Hammond.
Meeting lasted: 20 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, five; media representatives, two; and none from the public.
Action items:
— The planning commission approved the appointment of Stacy Hansen as commission secretary on a temporary basis.
— The commission approved a resolution for a conditional-use permit allowing the storage of recreational vehicles and equipment at 701 Sherwood Road.
— The commission held a public hearing to consider an amendment to city code allowing campgrounds as a conditional use in zoning district R-M, and to allow indoor shooting and archery ranges as conditional uses for zoning districts C-1, C-2, C-2A, C-3, B-P and I-1.
— The commission recommended approving the 2020-29 Capital Improvement Plan.
— The commission received the August building permit report.