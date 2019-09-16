A report of a female store employee being threatened by a man armed with a gun led to the arrest of a Norfolkan on Sunday night.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said his office responded to a call in Woodland Park at about 10:20 p.m.
About 50 minutes later, the sheriff’s office took Christopher Moore, 41, into custody without incident at his Norfolk residence with the assistance of the Norfolk Police Division.
Moore was arrested on a felony charge of terroristic threats and jailed pending the setting of bond.
A realistic replica pistol was recovered in the possession of Moore at his residence and seized as evidence, Unger said.