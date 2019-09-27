A Norfolk man was arrested after being found asleep in a car wash bay early Friday morning.
Capt. Mike Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said an officer saw a pickup parked inside a bay in the 900 block of Benjamin Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.
The car wash was not being used, and the pickup at first appeared to be abandoned.
The officer stopped to check on the truck and found a man, Cody R. Scott, 25, sleeping in it, Bauer said.
While speaking with Scott the officer could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, Bauer said, and Scott was searched.
Just as the search began, Scott attempted to run from the officers, Bauer said.
The officers prevented his escape, detained him and located multiple baggies containing a crystal-like substance and a glass pipe with residue.
These tested positive for methamphetamine, and Scott was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of a police officer.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.