With Giving Tuesday set for Dec. 3, the Norfolk Arts Center is planning to participate in the national event.
On Giving Tuesday, people are encouraged to donate to their favorite nonprofits. The Norfolk Arts Center has a goal of raising $3,000 to go toward computers. The newest computers at the arts center are from 2013, and some are older than that.
The arts center is asking the public to give any amount, whether it be $5, $10, $15 or more. The center also encourages people to continue to share why they love the Norfolk Arts Center.
