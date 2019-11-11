Norfolk area snow

Winter conditions arrived early as many Northeast Nebraskans awoke to find a fresh blanket of snow covering the ground on Monday.
The National Weather Service reported that it had received 2.8 inches of snowfall at Norfolk Regional Airport as of 7:45 a.m. Jim Bahm of Woodland Park reported 2.5 inches of snow, and out west, the airport in Valentine reported that it had received 2.2 inches of rain.
Northwest winds gusting up to 32 miles per hour accompanied the snow at times during overnight and into early morning, combining with lows in the teens to create blustery conditions.
The snow was expected to clear as the day went on and remain clear through Tuesday, but the weather service said the area could see another system bring a chance of mixed precipitation during the mid-week as highs reach near 40.