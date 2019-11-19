Multi-county pursuit ends in arrest

A high-speed pursuit across multiple counties ended in the arrest of a South Dakota man in connection to an assault on an officer with a vehicle, driving under the influence and felony flight to avoid arrest.
The pursuit began on Highway 20 near Laurel, with officers from the Cedar County’s Sheriff's Office pursuing a vehicle driven by Matthew Waters, 34, of Colton, South Dakota, after receiving reports that it may have contained a suicidal person.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers joined and eventually led the pursuit, chasing the vehicle west. During the pursuit, Waters intentionally made contact with the troopers’ vehicles multiple times and swerved toward oncoming traffic, according to the state patrol. Speeds reached 90 miles an hour during the pursuit.
The chase ended in Brunswick, where a trooper successfully deployed spike strips and another brought Waters’ vehicle to a stop.
Waters was arrested and taken to Antelope County Jail.