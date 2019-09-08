A Dodge man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday afternoon in Colfax County.
Denise J. Kracl, Colfax County attorney, said Colfax County Communications received a 911 call reporting a crash with injury on Highway 91, about 2.5 miles west of the Highway 91 and Highway 15 intersection.
The call came Saturday at 4:52 p.m. The Colfax County Sheriff’s Department and Clarkson Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and located a man and woman who had been traveling west on Highway 91 on a red 2014 Harley Davidson, Kracl said.
The motorcycle had left Highway 91, traveled north into a cornfield, ejecting both the driver and passenger.
The driver, identified as Paul Uher, 53, rural Dodge, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Theresa Uher, 63, Dodge, was taken via medical helicopter to a higher level of care, the county attorney said.
Her condition was considered critical but stable at last report, Kracl said. The matter remains under investigation, she said.