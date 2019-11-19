WAYNE — The Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College has announced that Thursday night, Nov. 21, there is an opportunity to see a brief meteor storm.

At about 10:30 p.m., look due east (find a level, unobstructed view of the eastern horizon first). If it is a clear night, viewers could see 400 meteors per hour, but it will last 15 to 45 minutes.

The source of this meteor storm is unknown, but it is suspected to be the debris of a long period comet from the Oort Cloud that surrounds the solar system. A good source for information on this event is skyandtelescope.com and search for “meteor storm.’’

For more information on this or other related topics, contact Dr. Todd S. Young, professor of physics and astronomy at Wayne State, at 402-375-7471 or email toyoung1@wsc.edu.

Tags

In other news

Meteor storm announced by planetarium

WAYNE — The Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College has announced that Thursday night, Nov. 21, there is an opportunity to see a brief meteor storm.

Multi-county pursuit ends in arrest

Multi-county pursuit ends in arrest

A high-speed pursuit across multiple counties ended in the arrest of a South Dakota man in connection to an assault on an officer with a vehicle, driving under the influence and felony flight to avoid arrest.

School bond passes

School bond passes

Voters in three Northeast Nebraska communities passed a $34.3 million school bond Tuesday to form the Summerland school district and construct a new pre-kindergarten through 12th grade facility.

Norfolk area snow

Winter conditions arrived early as many Northeast Nebraskans awoke to find a fresh blanket of snow covering the ground on Monday.

Man gets prison for robbery

OMAHA — U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Bryant Freemont, Jr., 19, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Omaha, for robbery in Indian Country.