Meteor storm announced by planetarium

WAYNE — The Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College has announced that Thursday night, Nov. 21, there is an opportunity to see a brief meteor storm.
At about 10:30 p.m., look due east (find a level, unobstructed view of the eastern horizon first). If it is a clear night, viewers could see 400 meteors per hour, but it will last 15 to 45 minutes.
The source of this meteor storm is unknown, but it is suspected to be the debris of a long period comet from the Oort Cloud that surrounds the solar system. A good source for information on this event is skyandtelescope.com and search for “meteor storm.’’
For more information on this or other related topics, contact Dr. Todd S. Young, professor of physics and astronomy at Wayne State, at 402-375-7471 or email toyoung1@wsc.edu.