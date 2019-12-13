A man was placed in protective care Friday following a pursuit and stand off that ended north of Laurel on Highway 20 according to a press release from the Nebraska Sate Patrol.
The pursuit began at about 11 a.m. on Friday when a state trooper observed a vehicle parked on the shoulder of Highway 20 near Belden. When the trooper tried to check on the vehicle the driver woke up and drove off.
The trooper pursued the vehicle at normal speeds until it was stopped north of Laurel on Highway 20 by troopers using spike strips.
The driver would not exit the vehicle and did not respond to repeated commands from the troopers.
After more than two hours, troopers deployed pepper spray to make the driver get out of the vehicle.
Personnel on scene said the driver was experiencing a psychotic episode. He was taken into custody and then placed in emergency protective care.
During the standoff, multiple agencies began to arrive on scene to assist the state patrol including: Nebraska Game and Parks, Laurel Police, Laurel Rescue and the Cedar County Sheriff’s office.