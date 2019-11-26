Man sentenced for stolen IDs

OMAHA — U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced Tuesday that Senior U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Smith Camp sentenced Christopher Charles Heinz, 30, Romulus, Mich., to 54 months imprisonment, placed him on supervised release for three years, and ordered him to make restitution in the amount of $22,126 for his conviction for the fraudulent use of Social Security numbers and aggravated identity theft. The sentence was handed down on Monday.
From December 2017 through June 2018, Heinz and another used stolen identifications of credit worthy individuals to purchase high-end cellphones at retail stores in Kearney, Holdrege, Norfolk, Beatrice, Columbus, Grand Island, Hastings, Ainsworth and O’Neill. Heinz provided counterfeit driver’s licenses and Social Security numbers belonging to actual people to stores to qualify for credit.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Social Security Administration - Office of Inspector General, the Nebraska States Patrol, Sheriff’s Offices of Brown County and Holt County and the police departments in Lexington, Kearney, Holdrege, Norfolk, Beatrice, Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings.
ALSO, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Royce Payer, 35, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Omaha for assault with a dangerous weapon. The Honorable Laurie Smith Camp sentenced Payer to 30 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
After his release from prison, Payer will serve a two-year term of supervised release.
On Jan. 20, 2019, the victim reported to an officer with the Winnebago Police Department that she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, Payer. The victim reported being assaulted by Payer repeatedly between Jan. 18, 2019, and Jan. 20, 2019, while at the house where they were residing in Winnebago, including being hit, threatened with a knife, and waking up to Payer burning her neck with a cigarette lighter.