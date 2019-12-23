A driver was arrested late Sunday afternoon in connection with driving while intoxicated and other charges.
Josue Larios-Ramos, 31, of Norfolk was stopped by the Stanton County Sheriff’s office after he was seen driving on the shoulder of Highway 24 west of Stanton, according to a press release from Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
An investigation revealed Larios-Ramos was intoxicated and had two prior arrests in relation to driving while intoxicated this year.
He was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated — third offense, driving during suspension, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.