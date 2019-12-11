Man arrested after allegedly making threats

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 29-year-old Woodland Park man on felony charges of terroristic threats following a disturbance at a Woodland Park residence on Tuesday.
Austin Sanne was taken into custody and jailed after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman and her small child, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
Sanne was out on bond on felony charges from an
earlier incident this summer in Woodland Park, the sheriff said. Sanne remains in custody pending the posting of a cash bond.