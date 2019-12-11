Arrested following alleged threats

Austin Sanne, 29, Woodland Park

 Stanton County Sheriff's Office

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 29-year-old Woodland Park man on felony charges of terroristic threats following a disturbance at a Woodland Park residence on Tuesday.

Austin Sanne was taken into custody and jailed after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman and her small child, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.

Sanne was out on bond on felony charges from an

earlier incident this summer in Woodland Park, the sheriff said. Sanne remains in custody pending the posting of a cash bond.

Tags

In other news

Man arrested after allegedly making threats

Man arrested after allegedly making threats

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 29-year-old Woodland Park man on felony charges of terroristic threats following a disturbance at a Woodland Park residence on Tuesday.

Troopers recover vehicle

Troopers recover vehicle

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested two people during separate incidents Saturday.

Husker Ag responds

Husker Ag responds

PLAINVIEW — In response to an elaborate cyber-security scheme to launder money from institutions and businesses in Nebraska, Husker Ag of Plainview praised law enforcement personnel for their investigation.

Comments disabled.