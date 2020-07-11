Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Saturday in area communities.
LOCATION/REPORTER
Albion 0.11 Airport
Creighton 0.95 Norman Doerr
Hoskins 0.25 Mike Deck
Lynch, 5 miles northwest 1.00 Marita Placek
Neligh 0.10 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.78 National Weather Service
Norfolk, north central 0.22 Walter Haase
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.34 Jim Bahm
Randolph 1.50 Gail Bazata
Other areas of the state reported from the National Weather Service
Gordon, .04
Hebron, .34
Holdrege, .18
Imperial, .73
McCook, .63
Ogallala, .01
Sidney, .02
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.