Downed trees in Pierce

Residents in Pierce awoke to find multiple tree limbs and some small trees down after a storm with strong winds rolled through the area late Friday night. Here, a small tree blocks the Willow Creek Trail along H&N Boulevard in Pierce.

 Norfolk Daily News/Kathryn Harris

Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Saturday in area communities. 

LOCATION/REPORTER

Albion 0.11 Airport

Creighton 0.95 Norman Doerr

Hoskins 0.25 Mike Deck

Lynch, 5 miles northwest 1.00 Marita Placek

Neligh 0.10 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.78 National Weather Service

Norfolk, north central 0.22 Walter Haase

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.34 Jim Bahm

Randolph 1.50 Gail Bazata

Other areas of the state reported from the National Weather Service

Gordon, .04

Hebron, .34

Holdrege, .18

Imperial, .73

McCook, .63

Ogallala, .01

Sidney, .02

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

July 3 rainfall amounts

July 3 rainfall amounts

Norfolk received some much needed moisture early Friday morning. Around 5 a.m. a thunderstorm was reported that brought a north gust up to 23 miles per hour and dumped around .78 of rain in an hour, according to the National Weather Service. 