DAKOTA CITY (AP) — An Iowa woman charged in the hit-and-run fatal crash that killed a pedestrian in Northeastern Nebraska is set to stand trial in the case.

The Sioux City Journal reported that 19-year-old Maria Gonzalez-Diego of Sioux City waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. She now faces arraignment Dec. 3 on charges of vehicular homicide and failure to stop at the scene of a fatality crash. She will remain in custody in the Dakota County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

South Sioux City police said Gonzalez-Diego’s northbound vehicle hit 62-year-old Antonia Lopez De Ramirez the night of June 24 as she walked east across a street. Police said Gonzalez-Diego’s vehicle continued north. A Sioux City, Iowa, officer later found Gonzalez-Diego and arrested her.

