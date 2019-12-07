Husker Ag responds

PLAINVIEW — In response to an elaborate cyber-security scheme to launder money from institutions and businesses in Nebraska, Husker Ag of Plainview praised law enforcement personnel for their investigation.
Husker Ag was among the targets of two Russians accused of stealing more than $70 million through a computer hacking operation, federal officials said. Federal indictments were unsealed against the two Thursday in Lincoln and Pittsburgh.
Federal authorities contend that the conspirators unleashed “Zeus” malware as a financial service Trojan horse to steal banking details from infected devices.
Seth Harder of Husker Ag issued a news release Friday afternoon lauding the FBI, as well as all other law enforcement personnel, for being steadfast in continuing to bring the criminals to justice.
“Husker Ag is also very thankful for the staff, support staff and security systems that were in place at the time (2010) of the perpetration that prevented the company from losing funds and information. Having proper checks and balances in place through accounting and information technology systems is fundamental in not only the security of Husker Ag as an ethanol plant, but also its employees, shareholders, and customers,” the release stated.