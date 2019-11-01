A contact Halloween night between police and a homeless man lead to his arrest.

Capt. Mike Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers spoke with Maurice D. Taylor, 56, at an apartment in the 900 block of Syracuse Avenue just before 9 p.m.

A check of Taylor’s record showed that he had an active Madison County arrest warrant, Bauer said.

Taylor was taken into custody and, in a subsequent search, officers located a homemade glass pipe with white residue and a small bag with a white substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Taylor was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Turn your clocks, test your alarms

As people turn their clocks back this weekend for the end of daylight saving time, the American Red Cross asks everyone to also test their smoke alarms.

Former area superintendent resigns

Randy Klooz, who resigned as superintendent of a Northeast Nebraska school in January 2018 to accept the superintendent position at Chase County Schools in Imperial, has resigned his latest position.

Two killed in crash

Two killed in crash

MONROE (AP) — Authorities in Northeast Nebraska said a woman and child were killed in a crash when their car collided with semitrailer in Platte County.

First National Bank to close Norfolk branch

First National Bank to close Norfolk branch

First National Bank announced in a letter to account holders that it plans to close its branch at 315 N. 4th St. in Norfolk effective at the end of business on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.