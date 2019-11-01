A contact Halloween night between police and a homeless man lead to his arrest.
Capt. Mike Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers spoke with Maurice D. Taylor, 56, at an apartment in the 900 block of Syracuse Avenue just before 9 p.m.
A check of Taylor’s record showed that he had an active Madison County arrest warrant, Bauer said.
Taylor was taken into custody and, in a subsequent search, officers located a homemade glass pipe with white residue and a small bag with a white substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Taylor was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.