One man is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Winside on Monday night.
At a little before 9 p.m., the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called in investigate a collision about five miles south of Winside on Highway 35, according to information from the sheriff’s office.
A southbound vehicle, driven by Brody Vrooman, struck a southbound tractor driven by Jeffrey Aschoff. The impact caused the vehicle to roll into the ditch.
The vehicle’s passenger, Andrew Redwing of Norfolk, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Vrooman was transported by LifeNet to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Aschoff was not injured.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Winside Fire Rescue, the Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and LifeNet.
The sheriff’s office said lack of seatbelt usage is considered a significant factor for the injuries and fatality. The collision remains under investigation.