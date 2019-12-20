Fourth offense-DUI arrest

NORFOLK -- A vehicle that reportedly didn’t have working taillights resulted in the arrest of a Norfolk man for fourth offense driving while intoxicated.
Capt. Mike Bauer said a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Thursday on a vehicle that did not have any working taillights.
The officer had contact with the driver and identified him as Riley D. Thompson, 35, homeless. A check of his license showed that it had been revoked, Bauer said.
The officer reportedly could also smell alcohol coming from him. Thompson was asked to perform field sobriety maneuvers and submit to a preliminary breath test and a chemical test of his breath. He refused, Bauer said.
Thompson was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol-fourth offense, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving under revocation.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.