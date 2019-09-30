OMAHA (AP) — The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rain for parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa and issuing flash flood watches.
The service said a slow-moving cold front would trigger thunderstorms and deluges. Up to 5 inches is expected Monday evening through early Wednesday along a corridor from Iowa’s Monona County west to Nebraska’s Platte County. The service said up to 2 inches is possible elsewhere in the two states.
The coming storms follow heavy rain over the weekend in much of the same area.
The service also said there’s a marginal risk of severe weather on Monday across most of Nebraska and western Iowa.
Flood warnings continue along the Missouri River south of Tekamah in Nebraska and Little Sioux in Iowa.
Also, the fast-moving water flowing out of Gavins Point Dam on the South Dakota-Nebraska border will create dangerous fishing conditions on the river this fall.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is warning fishermen to take precautions and stay out of restricted areas because of the high volume of water in the river.
The paddlefish snagging season begins Tuesday. But the Corps plans to continue releasing 80,000 cubic feet per second of water from the dam throughout October.
All fishermen should wear life vests and be careful of their footing. The Corps said boaters should not anchor their boats in the area near the dam because of the turbulent water.