Road construction NDN

The bridge on North First Street at Norfolk is set to reopen.

Liz Lienemann, communications manager for the city of Norfolk, said in a press release early Wednesday afternoon that the bridge that crosses the flood control is set to reopen on Friday, Dec. 6.

Repair work on the bridge began in mid-October. As part of the closure, a traffic detour was established around the section of First Street from Benjamin Avenue to the Northeast Industrial Highway.

The city expressed its thanks to citizens for patience and cooperation during the closure.

Tags

In other news

Boyd County to get funds

Boyd County to get funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer released a statement on Monday after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced the Loup Power District and Boyd County will receive disaster relief grants.

Street closure Wednesday

Street closure Wednesday

NORFOLK — Due to utility work, a portion of 11th Street between West Park Avenue and Hayes Avenue will be closed beginning Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Disturbance leads to arrest

Disturbance leads to arrest

A 35-year-old Neligh woman was arrested Friday after Norfolk police officers responded to a report of a disturbance.

Snow emergency lifted

The snow emergency that went into effect on Tuesday in the City of Norfolk is cancelled effective immediately. City officials said they would like to thank everyone for their cooperation during the snow emergency.

Witnesses sought from pursuit

PIERCE — On Nov. 18, members of multiple law enforcement agencies pursued a vehicle on Highway 20 in Cedar, Pierce and Antelope counties.

Man sentenced for stolen IDs

Man sentenced for stolen IDs

OMAHA — U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced Tuesday that Senior U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Smith Camp sentenced Christopher Charles Heinz, 30, Romulus, Mich., to 54 months imprisonment, placed him on supervised release for three years, and ordered him to make restitution in the amount of…

Parent-student event postponed

NORFOLK -- The Norfolk Public Schools next parent information session scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. on digital citizenship has been postponed because of the pending inclement weather.