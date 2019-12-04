The bridge on North First Street at Norfolk is set to reopen.
Liz Lienemann, communications manager for the city of Norfolk, said in a press release early Wednesday afternoon that the bridge that crosses the flood control is set to reopen on Friday, Dec. 6.
Repair work on the bridge began in mid-October. As part of the closure, a traffic detour was established around the section of First Street from Benjamin Avenue to the Northeast Industrial Highway.
The city expressed its thanks to citizens for patience and cooperation during the closure.