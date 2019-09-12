Rescue action

A 21-year-old Yankton man is dead after an accident on Discovery Bridge on Wednesday.

Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda said his office was notified of a one-vehicle traffic accident on the south side of Discovery Bridge on Highway 81 in Cedar County at a little after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A northbound Honda Civic driven by 21-year-old Joshua Hauger of Yankton left the roadway and struck the east bridge rail.

Hauger, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff said. He was wearing his seatbelt.

The accident remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Yankton Fire and Rescue, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska Department of Roads.

