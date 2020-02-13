SCHUYLER — An accident west of Schuyler proved fatal for one driver early Thursday morning.
Schuyler Fire and Rescue, the Colfax County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a 911 call of a one-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 30, about 8 miles west of Schuyler, according to a press release from the Colfax County Attorney’s office.
Responders found the vehicle’s driver and only occupant, Edgar Aguilar Santoyo, 23, Columbus. He was pronounced dead on scene, according to the press release.
Aguilar Santoyo was driving west on Highway 30 when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled multiple times, ejecting Aguilar Santoyo, according to the press release.
Preliminary investigations show that a seatbelt was not in use, and alcohol has been been ruled out as a factor yet, according to the press release.