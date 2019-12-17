STANTON — A speeding stop resulted in a couple of drug arrests Monday night in Stanton, including a woman arrested for felony possession of Ecstasy.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the sheriff’s office stopped a car in Stanton for speeding 16 mph over the posted speed limit about 9:05 p.m. Monday.
During the contact, Alissa Fink, 19, rural Stanton, was arrested after she was found in possession of the controlled substance (Ecstasy). Fink was taken into custody and jailed, pending the posting of bond.
Unger said another passenger, Hans Berg, 23, Plainview, was also cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The driver also did receive a citation for speeding, he said.