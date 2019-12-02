Disturbance leads to arrest

A 35-year-old Neligh woman was arrested Friday after Norfolk police officers responded to a report of a disturbance.
At a little before 2:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, officers from the Norfolk Police Division were called to 600 Queen City Boulevard after a disturbance was reported between a male and a female.
A female, identified as Melissa A. Walter of Neligh, was located inside a nearby garage. A check of her record showed she had two active warrants for her arrest.
Walter was taken into custody, and in a subsequent search, officers located a glass pipe and a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers also recovered a fixed-blade knife with a six-inch blade from her purse. She also was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.
Walter was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.