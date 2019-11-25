Death investigated in Beemer

BEEMER — A person died Saturday morning in Beemer, but the identify of the person and few details were available Monday morning.
Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, said Monday morning that the investigation was still ongoing and they were waiting for autopsy results. Thomas said no foul play was suspected.
Cuming County Attorney Dan Bracht, who also serves as coroner, was not immediately available for comment Monday morning.
Thomas said one person was found dead inside a vehicle near the business along Highway 275, and another person alerted the Nebraska State Patrol of the person inside the vehicle.