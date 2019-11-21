Dates announced to file for public office

LINCOLN— Secretary of State Robert Evnen announced Thursday that incumbents and non-incumbents, running for multi-county district, offices, state, or federal offices, are able to submit their filing documents for Nebraska 2020 elections beginning Dec. 2.
For the primary, Feb. 18, 2020, is the last day for incumbents (any current office holder) to file for office. March 2, 2020, is the last day for non-incumbents (new filers) to file for office.
The Nebraska primary election is May 12, 2020 and Nov. 3, 2020, is the date of Nebraska’s general election.
“Anyone considering a candidacy to check should check with the Accountability and Disclosure Commission about the forms required to be filed and the rules that should be followed,” Evnen said.
The official 2020 elections calendar is on the Secretary of State website. For more information, visit sos.nebraska.gov and click on the “Elections” tab or call the Elections Division at 402-471-2555.